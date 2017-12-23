“All You Can” drive held to help the needy in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The holiday weekend is here, and while many people are trying to get last-minute things done before Christmas, volunteers in Harrisburg are taking time to help those in need.

The “All You Can” holiday donation drive was set up on Saturday at Capital Academy on North Cameron Street.

The organization opened its doors to families, giving them toys, clothing and the chance to enjoy a warm and catered meal. When asked how the event went, Rev. Rogers Singleton, CEO at St. John Harrisburg Outreach Ministries said, “People are full, bags are stuffed and smiles are from ear to ear. We are just thankful for this; for the season.”

This is the fifth year for the holiday donation drive and the organization says it continues to grow each year.