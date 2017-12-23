Cell phones stolen from Carlisle Walmart, police seek suspects

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.– Police in Carlisle are investigating an armed robbery.

They say at 5:15 Saturday morning, two black men walked into the Walmart store and stole 8 to 10 cell phones.

Police say the men were wearing dark clothes and one had on a green ball cap. One actor displayed a black pistol during the robbery.

The men fled the store and got into a gray 4-door vehicle, possibly a Mazda 3.

No one was injured during the robbery. The merchandise is valued at about $8,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department and ask for Detective Thomas Dolan, Jr. His email address is tdolan@carlislepa.org, or he can be reached at (717) 243-5252.