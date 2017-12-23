Light snow to end Christmas Eve

WHITE CHRISTMAS? SORT OF: Temperatures start around 30 and reach the 40-degree mark for Christmas Eve. Clouds increase throughout the late afternoon and into the evening. Snow begins to fall late in the evening until the very early morning hours of Christmas Day. Accumulations look to be very light at this time, but perhaps just enough to coat the ground for Christmas Morning.

WIND PICKS UP: Skies clear by late morning Christmas Day as winds pick up.

Northwest winds gust to 30MPH as afternoon temperatures hover around 30. The actual high temperature is earlier in the day in the low-30s. Wind chills stay in the upper teens and very low 20s. The wind decreases just a bit for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but enough to keep wind chills in the low-20s throughout the work week.

NEXT SNOW CHANCES: A few flurries will be possible Wednesday, but the next snow chance headed our way comes Friday. Timing is still an issue right now, as is the strength of the storm. As always, stay tuned. The end of the week is already on our radar. We’ll give you the information you need to be Weather Smart.

Have a Merry Christmas Eve!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long