Wreaths laid at veteran’s gravestones at cemeteries in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Folks in Lancaster County got a last-minute opportunity to honor fallen service members on Saturday. Several organizations in the Ephrata area were contacted by the National Wreaths Across America organization last Tuesday, saying it had extra wreaths. The groups jumped on the offer and spent the next few days rounding up volunteers.

On Saturday, they laid 1800 wreaths at the Wolf, Cedar Hills, and Memorial Garden Cemeteries. Organizers say despite the short notice and dreary conditions, the event was a success.

"To be able to put together something like this in just a few short days really goes to show the patriotism of the community to come out on a day like today," said Timothy Frey, Adjutant with Cocalico Valley VFW Post #3376.

Event organizers say today's opportunity was special, but there are many other opportunities throughout the year to honor veterans, including placing flags at the graves on Veteran's Day.