York, Pa. - Volunteers and organizations participated in the 15th annual "Christmas Smile", held on Christmas Eve. This year's event took place at the Elks Lodge #213 in York. The event provided breakfast, and lunch to hundreds of people in need. Organizer Jeff Crouse says in addition to food- toys, clothes and blankets were also given to the families.

Crouse says the food provided at today's event was donated by community members.