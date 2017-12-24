An ultimate drive-thru holiday light display in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manheim Township, Lancaster County, Pa. - The "Christmas Spirit Light Show" is giving people the chance to enjoy a creative holiday light show from the comfort of their vehicle. It's a mile long display up at the Manheim Township Community Park, and synchronizes animated lights with holiday tunes. The owners say it's the first year for the event, and the traffic they see including repeat viewers, give them high hopes for the future.

The display runs now through January 1, 2018. Co-owners Chris and Yana Brink say they plan to change the layout, songs, and displays each year.

They say part of the proceeds will go to the non-profit "Rescue One" that helps victims of human trafficking and children soldiers in Asia.

For more information about the display you can head to their website, www.ChristmasSpiritLights.com