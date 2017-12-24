Breezy and cold Christmas, coldest air of Winter so far

WINDY, COLD CHRISTMAS: We’ll see a few lingering snow showers for the early morning . The highest temperatures of the day come early in the day, in the mid-30s. Temperatures drop slightly and hover around 30 for the rest of the day.

Winds gust to 40MPH with a WIND ADVISORY in effect for the entire area from 5AM to 10PM Christmas Day. Wind chills stay in the teens all day long.

STAYING COLD: Winds are a bit breezy with gusts up to 20MPH possible Tuesday. Temperatures hover around freezing with wind chills in the low-20s. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures drop for the rest 2017, staying in the 20s with wind chills in the upper teens and low-20s all week long.

We see more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Our next possible snow chance comes Friday into Saturday morning. Timing is still in question, but we’re keeping our eye on it closely heading to New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned for the latest updates to see if your end-of-the-year holiday plans could be affected.

Have a Merry Christmas!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long