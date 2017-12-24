× Carlisle police search for missing teen

CARLISLE CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police in Carlisle are searching for a 17-year-old girl after she didn’t come home on December 23.

Dominique Newton, 17, was reported missing by her guardian just around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Newton’s guardian has been in contact with her, but her whereabouts are unknown and police are attempting to locate her.

Anyone attempting to hide Newton’s whereabouts are subject to potential criminal prosecution.

Anyone with information on Newton’s current whereabouts are asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.