Wind advisory in effect for much of the area on Christmas day

York, Pa — A wind advisory will be in effect for much of the area on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a wind advisory starting early Monday morning and will last throughout Christmas Day.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill, and York Counties can expect to see winds at 20 to 30 mph. Occasional gusts could reach 45 mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may results=.