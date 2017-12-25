× Bomb squad responds to manure-filled package sent to US Treasury Secretary

A package filled with manure that was addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was found near his Bel Air home Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to CNN affiliate ABC7, the package was from “the American people.” It was left in a neighbor’s driveway and prompted a response from the LAPD’s bomb squad.

Police eventually determined the package did not contain an explosive device, and the scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m. PT.

US Secret Service told CNN they were aware of the incident but referred all questions to the LAPD. The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

Mnuchin was not in Los Angeles at the time of the incident, according to a law enforcement source.