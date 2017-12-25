Christmas Day Travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 97 million automobiles are expected to travel the roads this holiday season, which is over a 3 percent increase from last year.

Motorist say Christmas was the easier day to travel.'Easy traveling today. It was a little windy. I thought I was going to go airborne a couple times... I was not Santa in his sleigh, said Leah Gazzana of York.

We ran into Jonathan Smith, at the I-83 Pennsylvania Welcome Center and Rest Stop in New Freedom, York County, who chose to travel up from Virginia, with his wife and two kids, to East Stroudsburg, Pa., to visit family.

"I think, just because it is Christmas Day, everyone is at home and this is just a little bit easier," said Jonathan Smith.

Upon arrival, Prince Kumar and his girlfriend took a pitstop at the same rest stop, on their way to York to see her father.

"Traffic, because today is Christmas, has been very good. There`s no one on the road today," said Prince Kumar.

But if you're running low on caffeine and still need a little boost for your travels, Sheetz is offering a free cup of coffee all day long.

Throughout its 564 stores.

They say its the perfect opportunity to show their appreciation to customers.

"And we stopped to get a free coffee. This is an extra present for my father who loves his de-cafe... thanks to Sheetz!," said Gazzana.

Sheetz will also offer free coffee, New Years Eve at 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. New Years Day.

Sheetz has been doing Christmas and New Years free coffee promotions for over 20 years.