× Route 222 Northbound re-opened after closing for icy conditions

UPDATE; As of of 10:50am Monday, all northbound lanes of US 222 have re-opened according to PennDOT.

PREVIOUS STORY; EPHRATA, Pa. — According to PennDOT, icy road conditions have closed all northbound lanes of US 222.

The closure is in effect between US 322 in Ephrata, and the PA Turnpike, Interstate 76/PA 272.

PennDOT tells FOX43 that around 9am Monday morning, Lancaster County 911 received a call for two vehicles that had slid off the road, and PennDOT trucks were sent in to treat the road.