2 children injured in Lancaster City Fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two children have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on the 100 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster City.

According to police, the fire started around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, in a second floor bedroom. An investigation has ruled the cause of the fire accidental and caused by electrical issues. The children, aged 5 and 8, were transported to a local hospital with burns.