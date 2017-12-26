Christmas tree recycling program in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- Today, December 26th is the first day people in Lancaster County can dispose of their trees through the county department of parks recreation. Trees can be dropped off at Lancaster County Central Park through the end of January to turned into mulch and used throughout the county parks. All trees must be free of any decorations, plastic or hardware.

There is also a suggested donation of one dollar per tree. Deborah Werner of the Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation says 'the money we dp gain, we put into our nursery fund.'

Parks and recreation officials say the department usually gets enough tress to produce 22 tons of mulch each year. The trees from the nursery are planted throughout the Lancaster County Park System. For more information on the tree recycling program, visit the County Park System's website here.