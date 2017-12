× Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 West at Running Pump Road, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The accident reportedly involves multiple injuries.

Engine Co. 67 is operating RT 30 WB in the area of Running Pump Road on a vehicle accident with injuries. — Rohrerstown Fire (@TowerCompany67) December 26, 2017

