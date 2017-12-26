× Enola man charged with stealing from his employer in East Pennsboro, police say

EAST PENNSBORO — An employee at an East Pennsboro business is charged with retail theft and an additional theft charge after police say he was caught stealing from his employer.

The incident happened Dec. 6, according to East Pennsboro Police. Officers responded to the 400 block of North Enola Road for the report that an employee, later identified as George Jones Jr., 22, of Enola, was caught stealing from the business.

Police say Jones took just over $300 in two separate transactions.