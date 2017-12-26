× Highs in the 20s stick around for a while

COLD WEATHER: We’ve got highs in the 20s through at least the middle of next week. While your Wednesday won’t be as windy as it has been, there will still be some afternoon breezes. Then, we don’t have to worry about a wind chill again until the weekend. The skies stay sunny through Friday, too.

WEEKEND WEATHER: On Saturday, we’ll get a few inches of snow. Because it’s so cold, the snow will stick as soon as it falls. The snow will fall during the day, including the afternoon. It will be a lot like that Saturday we had a few weeks ago. With that all said, we still need a few days to track this snow storm and fine-tune the forecast. We’ll have more details and exact snowfall amounts later in the week.

COLD NEW YEAR: The sun returns on Sunday, and we’ll have highs in the mid 20s. Add the breezes, and it will feel in the teens because of the wind chill. Then, for New Year’s Eve, we’ll be in the teens just before midnight. Add a wind chill, and it will feel like the single digits. We eventually drop down to the single digits. We’ll greet 2018 with a stretch of sunny skies.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson