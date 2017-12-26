No injuries reported in Harrisburg abandoned warehouse fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An abandoned warehouse that was a popular hangout for the homeless caught fire Tuesday night in Harrisburg.

The blaze broke out in the 200 block of South Cameron Street around 9 p.m., according to Dauphin County dispatch.

Fire crews say at least eight homeless people were there when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but crews do not believe it’s arson.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.