PennDOT offices will close Saturday through Monday for New Year's holiday

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that all of its driver’s license and photo centers — including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday through Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

According to PennDOT, customers can still obtain forms, publications and driver training manuals online through the department’s website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2018 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” tab at the bottom of the page.