Police seek information relating to Harrisburg hit-and-run

HARRISBURG — Authorities are asking the public for any information they may have on a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday evening.

Harrisburg Police responded to the 2300 block of Derry Street at 6:26 p.m. for a reported pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old female wedged underneath a parked vehicle. The female was removed by EMS and then transported to Hershey Medical Center. She was listed in critical condition, police say.

According to police, a dark red or wine-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police or submit information here.