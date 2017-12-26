Police seek man who allegedly robbed credit union in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a credit union in York County on Tuesday afternoon.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to the Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Mt. Rose Avenue at 2:53 p.m for a reported robbery.

According to police, a male entered the business, approached the counter and demanded cash. The suspect, described as being approximately 6′ tall with a reddish/brown beard, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, police add.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police through 911 or 717-757-3525.