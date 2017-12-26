× Record snowfall in Erie prompts Gov. Wolf to activate National Guard

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A record snowfall in northwestern Pennsylvania has prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to activate the state’s National Guard.

In 48 hours, Erie has been blanketed with 53 inches of snow.

Gov. Wolf announced Tuesday evening that 21 National Guard troops will assist in the recovery effort.

“Our National Guard members are trained to assist the citizens of our commonwealth during severe winter storms like Erie is experiencing right now,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are very fortunate that they live and work in our communities and are able to mobilize on short notice in order to provide the manpower and equipment needed in northwestern PA.”