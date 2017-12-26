Swatara Township police trying to identify convenience store robbery suspect

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Swatara Township police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Speedway convenience store on the 4300 block of Derry Street at 9:05 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect, a black male wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black gloves, a black baseball cap and some kind of mask, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk complied, he fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. James Moyer at 717-564-2550 or jmoyer@swatarapolice.org.