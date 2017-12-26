× York County Coroner releases identity of body found last week in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead last week in a wooded area along Codorus Creek in West Manchester Township, near S. Richland Avenue and Zinn’s Quarry Road.

The body of Patrick Martin, 49, whom police believe was homeless, was found at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, according to York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay. Martin’s body was discovered by children, who reported it to a fisherman who then contacted 911.

Deputy Coroner Tania Zech pronounced Martin dead at 5:45 p.m. There was no identification found on the body, which was transported to the York Hospital Morgue.

County Forensics detectives assisted the West Manchester Twp Police Department, Deputy Coroner Matthew Groft and Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner in identifying the body on Dec. 20. Martin’s family was notified later in the week.

The death is believed to have been due to natural causes, and there was no visible trauma to Martin’s body. No foul play was suspected.

Martin was known to have no current fixed address, and appeared to have been deceased for several days, possibly even weeks, the coroner’s office said.