Even colder Wednesday, but more afternoon sun arrives after morning clouds

TURNING EVEN COLDER: Cold, arctic air continues to further establish itself over the region, a trend you can expect over the next couple of days. It’s a frigid start to Wednesday, with temperatures in the teens to near 20 degrees. The winds are light to quiet, but any light wind that picks up from time to time makes wind chill values feel like the teens and single digits. Skies are partly sunny to start, but there should be less clouds during the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures are even colder, with readings in the middle to upper 20s. Wind chill values feel like the teens to single digits. A frigid night is ahead for the area. There’s a few passing clouds, with readings falling into the single digits to lower teens. Wind chill values could near zero for some, despite lighter winds. Thursday brings partly sunny skies and more cold. Readings only reach the lower to middle 20s. There’s still a bit of a breeze, so wind chill values are in the single digits and teens.

WATCHING WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: The chances for snow have dropped a bit over the past 24 hours, but it’s something we’ll continue to watch as it gets closer in time. A wave could bring some snow showers or light snow to the area Friday night into Saturday morning depending on path and potency of the system. Either way, Saturday is mostly cloudy and cold. If not snow showers or light snow from this system, there will likely be some lake effect flurries as the next burst of arctic air arrives. Temperatures are in the lower 20s. New Year’s Eve is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Readings are in the upper teens to lower 20s! Bundle up for your plans!

FRIGID START TO THE NEW YEAR: We ring in the New Year with brutally cold temperatures for this time of year. After a morning in the single digits, temperatures are back into the upper teens to lower 20s. The frigid temperatures continue for Tuesday too. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 20s. Wind chill values are even colder, and skies are partly sunny both days.

Have a great Wednesday!