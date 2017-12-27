Five-year-old boy shot for second time in less than two years; father charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting last year accidentally shot himself in the hand on December 19, according to Chicago police.

Police say Kavan Collins shot himself Tuesday night after finding the loaded, uncased gun in a bedroom of a home on the city’s South Side. according to WGN. Kavan was taken to Comer Hospital and is in good condition.

The boy's father, 25-year-old Kevin Collins, is charged with felony gun counts, including possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also faces misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be endangered. Police say Kevin Collins is a convicted felon who obtained the gun illegally.

In June 2016, then-4-year-old Kavan was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others.

A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police said neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.