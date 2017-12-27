× Former Lancaster correctional officer accused of striking inmate in back of head

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A simple assault charge has been filed against a former Lancaster correctional officer who allegedly assaulted an inmate in early December.

The incident occurred on December 9 at Lancaster County Prison.

An investigation into the encounter revealed that Andrew Gebhardt, 45, allegedly struck an inmate twice in the back of the head with his fist following an altercation between the inmate and the staff, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. At the time of the alleged assault, the inmate was handcuffed and being attended to by three other correctional officers, the district attorney’s office adds.

Correctional officers prevented Gebhardt, of Red Lion, from striking the inmate again.

As of Wednesday, Gebhardt has not yet been arraigned on the first-degree misdemeanor charge.