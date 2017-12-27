Hershey New Year’s Eve committee tests Hershey’s Kiss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. - The people of Hershey are getting ready for their big New Year's Eve celebration. The Hershey New Year's Eve Committee tested out the Hershey's Kiss which will raise off the ground and reach the top of its cable at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day. The 300 pound kiss was tested three times to make sure the 13th annual holiday spectacle goes off without a hitch. Among the crowd this weekend will be a woman who worked at the Hershey factory for decades.

"It`s special memories," said Blasche Fenner, former Hershey employee. "I grew up here in Dauphin County. For 43 years, I worked at Hershey and I ate chocolate everyday."

New Year's Eve festivities start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and a concert is scheduled for Sunday night, ahead of the kiss raising at the corners of Chocolate and Cocoa Avenues. American Idol's season eight winner, Kris Allen, will star as the headliner.