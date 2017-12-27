× Highspire man facing charges after assaulting person, resisting arrest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Highspire man is facing charges after assaulting a person and attempting to resist arrest.

Justin Bucher, 33, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges for the incident.

On December 14, police were dispatched to a fight in the area of the 500 block of Willow Street.

The victim had been punched in the face by Bucher, and was lying on the ground unconscious when police arrived on scene.

Bucher attempted to resist arrest and was tased by one of the officers.

Now, he will face charges.