DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police and caused a crash in Highspire.

Steelton Police say Miguel Arizaga was driving in the opposite lane of travel on December 17 prior to officers attempting to issue a traffic stop. Arizaga failed to stop, causing a crash on 2nd Street and Lumber Street, according to police.

Arizaga was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding police and accidents involving damage to attended vehicles.