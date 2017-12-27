× More sunshine, less wind, however, feeling like an icebox for Thursday

TRACKING FRIGID AIR AND LIGHT SNOW

Temperatures the next several days are well below normal in the 20s. Morning lows are in the teens. However, the winds stay breezy only adding to the cold readings. Temperatures, at times, will feel like single digits and teens. Plenty of chilly sunshine expected Thursday. High temperatures are cold in the lower 20s. The last few days of the new year continue cold. Morning lows

Friday are in the lower and middle teens. Early sunshine is diminished with clouds building through the afternoon. Readings are in the middle 20s Flurries and light snow develops very late into the overnight period. Snow showers start out weekend and are possible through the day Saturday. Accumulations are possible too. This is a minor system with low impact, however, we could pick up a couple of inches of snow. Temperatures only manage to climb to the middle 20s. Skies are partly to mostly sunny New Year’s Eve, and it is very cold in the lower 20s. Prepare for teens during evening festivities outside but dress for single digits with the wind chill. 2018 starts frigid, and the well below average temperatures continue.

START OF 2018

The icebox feel stays. Temperatures plummet to the single digits

New Year’s Day morning . Despite sunshine, temperatures struggle to reach 20 degrees, and many areas are stuck in the teens. Sunshine continues Tuesday but so does the frigid cold Morning lows are in the single digits and highs are in the lower 20s. A few more clouds drift in for Wednesday, and even with sunshine, temperatures are held in the 20s once again.

