SCOTTSDALE, AZ-- It's not official, but everyone knows this is going to be Saquon Barkley's last game with the blue and white.

If you really want to know something about a person , ask those closest to him. In this case, that may be his teammates teammates.

They're thrilled that Saquon is suiting up for the Fiesta Bowl, but were not pleased he was left out of Heisman festivities in New York.