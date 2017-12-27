× Patriots sign former Steelers linebacker James Harrison

NEW ENGLAND– The Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time sack leader, LB James Harrison, is moving to an AFC rival.

After being released in recent days, Harrison went unclaimed through waivers.

On Tuesday, Harrison visited with the Patriots and signed a deal with the team, which sorely needed pass rushers.

Harrison, 39, saw his playing time fall this season, as he has only seen action in five games and recorded one sack.

He had played in 15 games each of the last two seasons, recording 5 sacks in each campaign.

Harrison is the Steelers’ all-time leader in sacks, with 80.5 in almost 14 seasons with the team.

The linebacker posted this photo with Patriots’ QB Tom Brady on Tuesday: