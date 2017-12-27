× Penn State football dismisses LB Manny Bowen, WR Irvin Charles due to violation of team rules

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– The Penn State Nittany Lions football program has dismissed two players due to a violation of team rules.

According to ESPN, LB Manny Bowen and WR Irvin Charles were dismissed from the team.

The duo did not travel with Penn State to Arizona to face the Washington Huskies in the Fiesta Bowl.

Bowen, who is a junior, started nine games at outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions this season.

However, he was suspended in early November, and never returned to the field. He finished the season as the team’s third-leading tackler with 51 stops.

This is the second time Bowen was suspended from the team, as he also missed last year’s Rose Bowl due to a violation of team rules.

Charles, a redshirt sophomore, saw most of his action on special teams and only caught one pass this season, while playing in 11 of 12 possible games.