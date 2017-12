× Police investigating burglary of guns from storage unit in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary of a storage unit.

Sometime between December 23 at 7:00 p.m. and December 23 at 5:00 p.m., unknown actor(s) went to the Affordable Storage in Hamilton Township and broke into one of the units.

The unknown actor(s) took a semi-automatic Marlin .22LR, a bolt action Marlin .22LR, a Camo 20 gauge shotgun and a Moslin nagant before fleeing.