Police investigating burglary of home in Providence Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary.

Sometime between 8:00 a.m. on December 20 and 1:15 a.m. on December 21, unknown actor(s) entered a home in the 800 block of Pennsy Road in Providence Township by pushing an A/C unit of a rear bedroom and entering through the open window.

Once inside the home, the unknown actor(s) removed two televisions, a laptop, and a cigarette roller before fleeing.