× Police investigating pop-up ad that offered refund, scammed victim out of several hundred dollars

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a person was scammed out of several hundred dollars after responding to a pop-up ad.

On December 12 around 3:00 p.m., police were called about an incident in which an unknown person contacted the victim through a pop-up ad on her computer.

The ad stated that she was entitled to a refund of $200 if she contacted the number given.

After contacting that number, the victim gave credit card information over, which resulted in the victim being charged several hundred dollars.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Fretz at PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.