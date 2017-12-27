Poll: Would you go meatless one day a week?

The New Year is coming, and the resolutions are beginning to roll in.

Of course, many of these resolutions will revolve around your diet, and what’s in the kitchen.

In the above Health Minute from CNN, research shows that going meatless one day a week may be beneficial.

That research shows that plant-based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, Type-2 Diabetes and cancer.

Experts say that you can replace meat with plant foods like beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, seeds and vegetables, while still increasing your intake of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats.

Our question is, would you go meatless one day a week?