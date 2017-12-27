× Two men headed to trial on homicide charges from 2015 shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are headed to trial on homicide charges in connection to a 2015 shooting in Lancaster.

Niziere Dean, 21, and Kyaire Thompson-Brown, 18, were charged in October after a presentment to a Lancaster County grand jury.

The duo is currently at Lancaster County Prison without bail, in connection to the 2015 murder of 30-year-old Edward Cameron.

The victim suffered 13 gun shots when Dean, Thompson-Brown and a third, now-deceased man, allegedly open fire on him.

Detective Sgt. Nickel testified that individuals told police that Cameron was shot at close range after a feud that began earlier in the night at the Rainmaker’s Club in the 700 block of E. Chestnut Street.

Police determined that Dean fired a 9mm pistol, Thompson-Brown fired a .22-caliber pistol, and the deceased man fired a .45-caliber pistol.

Shell casings of those calibers were recovered at the scene.

Now, Dean and Thompson-Brown will stand trial.