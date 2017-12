Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, PA - A new year, a new season of new shows at new venues with Lancaster’s “boutique theatre experience” of Prima Theatre.

The company boasts a 2018 tour of Lancaster in venues that you may not have ever found otherwise.

From the new Triode Media Company, to Lancastrian icons including Tellus360 and the newest addition to Willow Valley Communities, 2018 promises to continue the tradition of surprises and fresh theatrical experiences driving Prima Theatre.