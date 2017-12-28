× 30 animals removed from properties in Northampton County

PHILADELPHIA — Thirty animals were removed from adjoining properties in Northampton County on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) received a call of concern over the weekend. On Tuesday, the organization’s Humane Law Enforcement department visited the property — the next day, two search warrants were executed.

The animals removed included six goats, two pigs, four bulldogs, three calves, two huskies, 12 cats and an emu.

“After visiting this property and seeing the condition of the animals, it became clear that concerns reported by concerned citizens for the welfare of the animals were valid,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Many of these animals needed our help and yesterday we went to work doing just that.”

According to the PSPCA, the greatest concern for the animals were related to untreated medical conditions.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.