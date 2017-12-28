× At least 12 dead in New York City apartment fire

At least 12 people were killed, and others were reported injured after a massive fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday night.

“Tonight here in the Bronx, families have been torn apart,” de Blasio told reporters. The mayor called the event the “worst fire tragedy” seen in the city.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) tweeted that more than 160 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, located at a five-story walk-up apartment house in the Bronx. A previous tweet from the FDNY stated “15 serious injuries to civilians reported.”

The fire, which is now under control, reportedly broke out around close to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

The building had no elevator, The Associated Press reported, citing city records. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips confirmed six people died, but the death toll remains unclear. De Blasio is “being briefed right now at the school across the street” by officials, Phillips tweeted.

One witness, Xanral Collins, told the New York Post he saw a father running toward the building, but was unable to enter.

“I saw him screaming, ‘My babies are dead! My babies are dead!'” Collins said.

Source: Fox News