× Carlisle man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Joel Cox, 43, is facing indecent assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On December 10, police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Union Cemetery off Franklin Street.

The victim told police she was assaulted by Cox in between midnight and 1:00 a.m., and an investigation revealed that Cox had forced himself upon her after she had pushed him away and told him to stop several times.

On December 22, Cox was arrested at his residence in West Pennsboro Township.