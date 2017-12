FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at an American Legion Building.

The building is located in the first block of Main Street in Waynesboro.

Emergency dispatch told FOX43 that the building is fully engulfed in flames, but there is no word on injuries or when the fire began at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.