Fire in New Holland causes $250K damage to garage, contents inside

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in New Holland caused $250,000 damages to a garage and the contents inside, according to Garden Spot Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to a residence in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street at 12:04 p.m. for a reported dwelling fire. Garden Spot Fire Rescue told FOX43 that crews arrived six minutes later and they kept the fire from advancing into the house. The blaze was controlled at 12:35 p.m.

There were no injuries.