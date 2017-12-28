Frigid again Thursday with wind chill values in the teens

FRIGID BUT QUIET: Cold, arctic air remains in place for Thursday, and it’s not leaving any time soon. It’s an even colder start this morning under mostly clear skies. There’s a few passing clouds, with readings beginning the single digits to lower teens. Wind chill values near zero for many, with some even falling slightly below zero. The rest of Thursday brings sunshine, but there’s more clouds later during the afternoon. Readings only reach the upper teens to lower 20s. There’s still a bit of a breeze, so wind chill values are in the single digits and teens. Clouds increase further through the evening and the overnight. A few snow showers are possible, but not much by way of accumulations amount from it. It’s still quite frigid, with readings in the lower to middle teens. A few snow showers are possible for Friday, but it’s nothing that brings much concern for accumulations. Clouds build as the next system draws near. Temperatures are a bit higher, but still unseasonably cold for this time of year. Readings are in the lower to middle 20s.

WATCHING WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: The chance for snow remains Friday night into Saturday, and it’s something we’ll continue to watch as it gets closer in time. A wave could bring some snow showers or light snow to the area late Friday night into at least the first half of Saturday depending on the exact path of the system. It could be enough for a coating to a couple of inches if it tracks and develops close enough to Central PA. Either way, Saturday is mostly cloudy and cold. If not snow showers or light snow from this system, there will likely be some lake effect flurries as the next burst of arctic air arrives. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s. New Year’s Eve is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Readings are in the upper teens to lower 20s! Expect brutally cold conditions for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Wind chill values fall below zero at times.

FRIGID START TO THE NEW YEAR: We ring in the New Year with brutally cold temperatures for this time of year. After a morning in the single digits, temperatures only reach the upper teens. Wind chill values are below zero to start the day, and then wind chill values are only in the single digits during the afternoon. The frigid temperatures continue for Tuesday too, but it’s not as cold. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s. Skies are partly sunny Monday, with more sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures should continue to slowly moderate into Wednesday. We watch for the chance for some snow showers. Highs are in the middle 20s.

Have a great Thursday!