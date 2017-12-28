× Here are some of the places where you can ring in the New Year in Central Pennsylvania

According to visitpa.com, no state in the union drops more unusual items to mark the arrival of the New Year than Pennsylvania.

It might a weird thing to be ranked first in, but we’ll take it.

Many of those unusual New Year’s Eve traditions occur right here in Central Pennsylvania, giving revelers many options to ring in the New Year.

Here are just a few of the New Year’s Eve celebrations scheduled for Sunday night.

(If your event is not listed, email the details to news@fox43.com.)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

Now in its 20th year, First Night Carlisle will mark the arrival of 2018 with the traditional Button Drop and an evening full of fun, food and entertainment in historic downtown Carlisle on West High and South Pitt Streets. The festivities begin at 5 p.m.

View the full schedule of events here.

Lower Allen Township

Join the community in Lower Allen Township at the Lower Allen Community Park, 4075 Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg, for a free evening of entertainment, food, beverages, dancing and the traditional dropping of the Yellow Breeches (beginning just before midnight).

There will be a special dropping of a baby breeches for the kids at 10 p.m.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to New Hope Ministries’ food bank, monetary donations will also be accepted for the Lower Allen Township Fun Fort. Souvenir photos will be available from 8p – 10p for only $1. All proceeds will benefit the fun fort & children’s equipment and activities at the park.

Mechanicsburg

A tradition since 2004, Mechanicsburg will mark the arrival of 2018 with a Wrench Drop. The galvanized steel wrench commemorates the borough’s founders — mechanics who settled in the area to make and repair wagons that were traveling west after crossing the Susquehanna River in the early 19th century.

This year’s festivities run from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with the annual drop of a wrench in front of the Washington Fire Company at 53 E. Main St. at midnight.

Shippensburg

The Drop the Anchor New Year’s Celebration is a family-friendly and free event organized by the Rotary Club of Shippensburg and the event’s many sponsors. Starting at 9:00 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m., entertainment will be provided by Phantom Shadow with music and inflatables including a moon bounce and laser tag. Carriage rides will be available from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and a countdown complete with dropping the anchor from a ladder truck will take place at midnight.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg will welcome hundreds of people to the MLK Government Center at 10 N. Second Street to ring in the New Year with music, dancing and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

The celebration will culminate with the beginning of the New Year at midnight and the traditional dropping of the Giant Strawberry outside the Harrisburg Hilton Hotel, across from the government center.

Parking will be available for $10 at the Market Square Garage from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

A live DJ will entertain the crowds outside City Hall, and Gamut Theatre will keep children engaged inside City Council Chambers with storytelling and theatre performances.

Motorists should be aware of road closures connected to the festivities.

• Second Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street will be closed beginning 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

• Traffic will be permitted to enter the Market Square Garage or to detour West onto Blackberry Street if exiting the garage.

• Market Street from Front to Second will be closed.

A full list of family events, dining specials and parties happening around the City on New Year’s Eve can be found here.

Hershey

American Idol Season 8 Winner Kris Allen will be headlining the 13th annual Hershey’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, with Central Pennsylvania favorite Pentagon opening on the main stage.

Beginning this year at 11:00 AM at The Hershey Story, The Museum on Chocolate Avenue, kids can make some noise with the Hershey product characters and “bubble-wrap stomps” at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. Activities take place on the patio (weather permitting). Bubble-wrap stomps are free. Before the main stage lights up, Jim Rule will perform kids programming on the Hershey Story’s front patio from 8:00 – 9:30PM. He will be joined by the Hershey’s candy characters at 9:00 PM and will conclude his program with a bubble wrap stomp.

From 7-10 PM the First United Methodist Church of Hershey will host outdoor kids games. The church will also be hosting a free concert featuring Rizzetta’s Tones in the church sanctuary at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.. Hot beverages and homemade cookies will be available from 7 – 10 p.m. in the church social hall. All are welcome.

The main stage will light up at 9 p.m. as Central Pennsylvania’s own Pentagon Band takes the stage. Pentagon is a six piece band that plays rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. The band plays music across all decades, showcasing music from Wilson Picket, Smash Mouth, Buddy Holly, U2 and more.

Allen will take the stage at 10:30 p.m. and will ring in the New Year at midnight.

The event will be held at the square in the heart of downtown Hershey and is free to the public.

The evening will culminate with the raising of the giant seven-foot tall, 80 inches wide and approximately 300-pound Hershey’s Kiss replica followed by a fireworks display at midnight. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available by various vendors throughout the evening.

Linglestown

The 6th annual “Jingle Linglestown” New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in the town square, with activities beginning at 11 p.m. There will be free food and hot drink stations, music and other entertainment. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring small bells to ring at the stroke of midnight. The event is open to the public.

More information is available here.

LANCASTER COUNTY

City of Lancaster

Lancaster will host its annual New Year’s Eve event in Binn’s Park, 100 N. Queen Street, from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event is free and open to all ages. Live entertainment will be provided by The Big Fat Meanies, a nine-piece band that blurs the lines between ska, punk, progressive rock, and funk.

The arrival of the New Year will be marked by the traditional Red Rose drop and fireworks at midnight.

Columbia

The National Watch and Clock Museum’s New Year’s Eve at Noon event is designed specifically for children during daylight hours. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will learn about the passage of time using traditional adult activities presented in a child-friendly manner. As part of the traditional celebration, the Museum will host a countdown with Father Time, complete with a balloon drop at the strike of noon.

Activities include time to:

Make New Year’s hats out of recycled materials to wear as you celebrate the new year

out of recycled materials to wear as you celebrate the new year Pose in the Museum’s New Year’s photo booth while you show off your party hat

while you show off your party hat Play a New Year’s trivia game testing your knowledge of New Year’s traditions and history

testing your knowledge of New Year’s traditions and history Participate in family challenges like Minute to Win It as you race against the clock

as you race against the clock Enjoy a special New Year’s Eve story time

Create a time capsule to remember 2017

to remember 2017 Write your resolutions for 2018 on Resolution Wall

Decorate a cookie like a clock face with Rivertownes PA, USA, and enjoy it as a snack afterward

like a clock face with Rivertownes PA, USA, and enjoy it as a snack afterward Accessorize with face painting

East Petersburg

Starts at 10 pm with live acoustic music by local duo Times Two, with ice sculpting, and the traditional Jug Drop (done by the East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department) at midnight. Gargano’s and Chancey’s Pub will be open late.

LEBANON COUNTY

Lebanon

The 21st Annual New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop will be held at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot on December 31, 2017. This year’s event is being sponsored by Godshall’s Quality Meats, maker of Kutztown and Weaver’s Bologna; City of Lebanon; and the Community of Lebanon Association.

The festivities will begin at 10:00 pm with DJ Rich providing music.

A decorated wreath with an edible bologna in the center will be dropped at midnight. The bologna will be processed at the Weaver Plant and lowered by Bambergers Crane Service. Following the festivities, Godshall’s Quality Meats will donate 200 pounds of bologna tot he Lebanon Rescue Mission and the Agape Shelter.

The Salvation Army will once again be providing hot drinks to partygoers.

In conjunction with this event, no parking will be permitted on the Ninth and Cumberland Streets lot on December 31, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 1:00 am.

For the safety of motorists and pedestrians, the east lane of North Ninth Street, from Chestnut Street to Cumberland Street; and the south lane of Cumberland Street, from Gannon Street to Ninth Street, will be closed beginning at 9:00 pm.

We hope you can join us to ring in the New Year at the 21st Annual New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop!

Myerstown

The borough will ring in the New Year with fun and festivities at the Myerstown Community Pool, 501 S. Railroad Street. A giant replice Bayer Aspirin tablet will be dropped to mark the arrival of the New Year, as is tradition.

YORK COUNTY

City of York

The City of York will mark the arrival of the New Year with several food, music, and entertainment at Central Market. The event, hosted by WARM 103.3 FM’s Liz Bell and Chris Tyler, will culminate with the White Rose drop and fireworks at midnight.

Other highlights:

Kids Countdown inside Central Market– 5 to 8 pm, with complimentary hats and noisemakers, family-friendly entertainment including a kids dance party with DJ, photo backdrops and props, glitter tattoos, face painting, magician, music by Mark DeRose (two shows inside MarketView Arts across the street), and a balloon drop countdown.

NEW FOR 2017 : The White Rose Figure Skating Club will present solo and group performances on a portable ice-skating rink on the SE corner of Continental Square from 5 to 10 p.m. (including an hourly appearance by a skating T-Rex)

: The White Rose Figure Skating Club will present solo and group performances on a portable ice-skating rink on the SE corner of Continental Square from 5 to 10 p.m. (including an hourly appearance by a skating T-Rex) NEW FOR 2017 : At 10 pm, a D.J./Dance Party will take place at Continental Square. Share your playlist suggestions on Facebook and Twitter using the #NYEyorkplaylist hashtag.

: At 10 pm, a D.J./Dance Party will take place at Continental Square. Share your playlist suggestions on Facebook and Twitter using the #NYEyorkplaylist hashtag. Click here for more information

Dillsburg

Spend New Year’s Eve in Dillsburg and experience the world-famous Pickle Drop. At midnight, hundreds gather in downtown Dillsburg to enjoy a fireworks display and watch the 6-foot-tall pickle drop from the local fire department’s ladder truck into a pickle barrel. Prior to the drop, enjoy live entertainment, children’s activities, themed refreshments like pickle soup and fried pickles, and ice sculpting on the square.

Have little ones? Enjoy an early New Year’s Eve Celebration at 7:00 pm with a Baby Pickle Drop. Lil’ Dill will drop in conjunction with Ireland’s midnight, in honor of Dillsburg’s Irish founders.

Hallam

The community will ring in the New Year at First Night Hallam, culminating with the tradition Shoe Drop at midnight. Local business, churches, individuals, and organizations contribute to a fun evening of music, food and entertainment held at multiple venues throughout the town.

More information is available here.

Red Lion

The borough will hold its 21st annual New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring seven bands at multiple venues and culminating with fireworks in the square. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. and run through midnight.

Click here for more information, including a link to a printable schedule of events.