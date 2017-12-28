× Human remains found behind church in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Officials have confirmed that human remains were found early Thursday morning.

Police say that the remains were discovered by hunters around midnight in the 400 block of Salem Church Road behind Salem United Methodist Church in Lower Windsor Township.

At this time, the skeletal remains are unrecognizable, but police have speculated that the body may have been there for a couple of years.

Currently, the coroner and district attorney are investigating the incident.