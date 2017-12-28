× Man accused of stabbing ex-wife on Christmas Day after she declined to reconcile with him

LANCASTER — A man repeatedly stabbed his ex-wife on Christmas Day after she declined to reconcile with him, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says.

The incident occurred at a home in the 500 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township.

Cesar Gonzalez-Martinez, 66, of Puerto Rico, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

According to the district attorney’s office, Gonzalez-Martinez, who was in Lancaster County for the holiday, attacked the woman after he demanded she return to Puerto Rico with him. During the attack, he threatened to kill her and that he intended to kill himself.

The woman, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, was able to flee the home and summoned help at a neighboring home.

She was transported to an area hospital and has since been released.

Gonzalez-Martinez attempted suicide after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife. He was hospitalized following the failed attempt and regained consciousness Wednesday evening, the district attorney’s office says.

An investigation shows that the man’s attack was premeditated — Gonzalez-Martinez brought rope and a knife with him from Puerto Rico.

He will be arraigned Friday morning.