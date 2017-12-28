Minor league baseball player surprises parents by paying off mortgage for Christmas

ARIZONA– An Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league player surprised his parents with a big gift for Christmas.
1B Pavin Smith, 21, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, wrote his parents a letter, which he watched them read while recording.
Smith posted the video on his Twitter page, and it now has over 1 million views:
Smith received a $5 million bonus when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in June, and used some of the proceeds toward this gift.
In 42 games with a low-level Diamondbacks affiliate, Smith hit .318 with 27 RBIs in 42 games.