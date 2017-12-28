Minor league baseball player surprises parents by paying off mortgage for Christmas

ARIZONA– An Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league player surprised his parents with a big gift for Christmas.

1B Pavin Smith, 21, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, wrote his parents a letter, which he watched them read while recording.

Smith posted the video on his Twitter page, and it now has over 1 million views:

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith received a $5 million bonus when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in June, and used some of the proceeds toward this gift.

In 42 games with a low-level Diamondbacks affiliate, Smith hit .318 with 27 RBIs in 42 games.